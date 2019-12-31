BT Sport adds NXT to WWE line-up

BT Sport has confirmed that WWE’s NXT and NXT UK shows will air live for the first time in the UK and Ireland on its channels in 2020. The weekly programmes will join Raw and Smackdown on BT Sport when it becomes the exclusive UK broadcaster of WWE programming from January 1st 2020.

The first of NXT’s two-hour weekly shows will air at 1am on January 2nd, with the first SmackDown of the year starting at the same time on January 4th before Raw takes centre stage from 1am on January 7th.

NXT UK will soon premiere on British television with a weekly one-hour series showcasing the brightest stars of NXT’s UK division, with full schedule details to follow.



As well as airing all Raw, SmackDown and NXT shows live, BT Sport will also show primetime same day repeats.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming WWE to its new home, BT Sport. WWE is something that many of us have grown up with and we look forward to bringing the best of BT Sport to WWE, offering UK fans more access and more content than ever before.”

WWE fans who sign up to select BT Superfast Fibre and BT Sport bundles between January 10th and January 27th will receive a free WWE Championship Commemorative Title Belt.