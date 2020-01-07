France 4, France Ô to end DTT distribution

PSB free DTT channels France 4 and France Ô will cease broadcasting and turn to non-linear distribution on August 9th, owner France Télévisions has confirmed.

A summer break will allow the channels to wrap up their 2019-2020 TV schedule before switching to web and OTT platforms. The DTT demise of France 4 , dedicated to kids programming, had already been anticipated by the launch last of kids platforms Okoo in December 2019 that aggregates all of France Télévisions children’s contents.

The decision to cease both channels linear broadcast was made back in 2018 by former Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen, owing to the necessity for France Télévisions to bolster investment into digital activities. Both channels global linear cost is estimated at around €14 million.

France Télévisions plans to compensate the loss of channels by strengthening the programming of kids and overseas contents on its other DTT channels.