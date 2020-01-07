Sanches joins Kaltura exec team

Kaltura, the video technology provider, has expanded its executive team by appointing Nuno Sanches to lead the company’s media and telecom business unit as General Manager.

Sanches brings to Kaltura over 15 years in telecom, pay-TV and media industries with broad experience in leading product and technology development. Being a pay-TV innovator and pioneer, Nuno has led some of the earliest and most successful launches of advanced user interfaces, live TV restart, TV everywhere, network PVR and Cloud TV across several pay-TV operators in Europe.

In his previous position he created Vodafone Group’s TV Product & Development organization from the ground up and led the global strategy and product development of Vodafone TV, a multi-national award-winning Cloud TV service, powered by the Kaltura TV Platform, now live across seven countries.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Nuno to Kaltura’s executive team. Nuno brings with him the first-hand perspective of top-tier telecoms and pay-TV providers, and a deep understanding of the needs of their end-users,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura Co-founder, Chairman and CEO. “Through our work with Vodafone on their inspiring TV initiative we developed a close and fruitful partnership with Nuno. I have always been impressed by Nuno’s far-reaching vision, sharp-minded execution, relentless drive to success, and passionate leadership style. All of us at Kaltura are thrilled to have Nuno lead our continued exciting journey towards powering the future of TV.”

Yekutiel continued: “Under the great leadership of Kaltura’s Co-founder Shay David, we have built the most widely deployed Cloud TV platform in the world, delivering a fully cloud-based TV service to over 50 million monthly active users. Now, together with Nuno, we are continuing our platform’s evolution from ‘Cloud TV’ to ‘Cognitive TV’ – marrying the power of the cloud with AI to provide a service that understands and predicts user behavior, and uses that to optimize service for the end-user and the financial results for TV providers.”

Sanches added: “Five years ago the decision to develop and deploy a cloud-based video streaming service that could scale to millions and merge the best of operator-grade pay-TV and OTT was not obvious and its success surprised and shaped the pay-TV industry. Today, as the streaming wars rage on, every operator and media company needs to make the same bold move. Personally, by joining the strongest independent technology provider in this space, I now have the opportunity to make a massive impact on the market by helping further scale and bring to life the next generation of Cloud TV services.”

Sanches will be based in Kaltura’s London office.