DAZN content consumption up 98% YoY

In a year that saw boxing’s continued global resurgence, the highly anticipated rematch between heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr was the most-watched event on sports streaming service DAZN in 2019.
The Top 10 includes major football events, two bouts featuring consensus 2019 Fighter of the Year Canelo Alvarez and the professional boxing debut of YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul. In total, more than 100 events (107) each surpassed one million streams during the year.
Top 10 Most-Streamed Events on DAZN in 2019
As more sports shift from linear to OTT distribution, DAZN saw record consumption in 2019 with more than a half billion hours streamed (507 million), an increase of from the 256 million hours streamed in 2018. Other highlights include:
Consumption by Device
Consumption by Sport
Since launching in 2016, DAZN is now live in nine countries across four continents, including Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the US.
