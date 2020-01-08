DAZN content consumption up 98% YoY

In a year that saw boxing’s continued global resurgence, the highly anticipated rematch between heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr was the most-watched event on sports streaming service DAZN in 2019.

The Top 10 includes major football events, two bouts featuring consensus 2019 Fighter of the Year Canelo Alvarez and the professional boxing debut of YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul. In total, more than 100 events (107) each surpassed one million streams during the year.

Top 10 Most-Streamed Events on DAZN in 2019

Ruiz vs. Joshua II (Dec 7) UEFA Champions League: Tottenham vs. Liverpool (June 1) UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Barcelona (May 7) Canelo vs. Kovalev (Nov 2) KSI vs. Logan Paul II (Nov 9) UEFA Champions League: Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich (Oct 1) Serie A: Milan v Internazionale (Sept 21) UEFA Champions League: Ajax vs. Tottenham (May 8) UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs. Liverpool (May 1) Canelo vs. Jacobs (May 4)

As more sports shift from linear to OTT distribution, DAZN saw record consumption in 2019 with more than a half billion hours streamed (507 million), an increase of from the 256 million hours streamed in 2018. Other highlights include:

Consumption by Device

Mobile: 26 per cent Set-top Box/Streaming Stick: 23 per cent Smart TV: 21 per cent Desktop: 17 per cent Game Console: 13 per cent

Consumption by Sport

Football: 314.6 million hours Baseball: 38.1 million hours Motorsport: 37.9 million hours American Football: 37.2 million hours Boxing: 22.6 million hours

Since launching in 2016, DAZN is now live in nine countries across four continents, including Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the US.