ViacomCBS reorganises leadership team

ViacomCBS has unveiled a management restructure of its international networks division, which is intended to leverage the company’s expanded operations post-merger to drive new growth opportunities across brands in key international markets. The reorganization will simplify ViacomCBS Networks International into two brand groups and three pan-regional management hubs, reporting to David Lynn, President, CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI).

Kerry Taylor, currently Executive Vice President of MTV International and Chief Marketing Officer for VCNI UK has been promoted to Executive Vice President of VCNI Entertainment & Youth Brands reporting to David Lynn and Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Brands, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. Taylor’s new remit will include international oversight of MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and BET. Taylor has been with MTV International since 2007 and has been co-head of MTV International since 2012. Taylor is credited with reinventing the MTV international brand positioning, developing a successful global franchise strategy and commissioning content that drove international ratings success such as Geordie Shore, The Charlotte Show; Ex on The Beach and Just Tattoo of Us.

Taylor will continue to work closely with Bruce Gillmer, Executive Vice President, Music, Music & Talent programming/Events ViacomCBS. Jill Offman who previously led Comedy Central and Paramount Network internationally will be dedicated to the international studio business, as Executive Vice President of ViacomCBS International Studios UK.

Jules Borkent has been promoted to Executive Vice President, VCNI Kids & Family, reporting to David Lynn and Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. Borkent has been with Nickelodeon since 2001, having led channel operations and content strategy including programming, acquisitions, originals and digital for Nickelodeon International, which has delivered continued growth during his tenure. Working in close alignment with Nickelodeon US, Borkent established the international programming council and manages a multi-million-dollar content investment across kids & family programming.

Lynn commented: “Kerry and Jules are exceptional creative and strategic professionals. Kerry brings equal parts marketing acumen and a genuine connection to the global youth zeitgeist that has driven MTV’s successful international franchise strategy and ratings success. Jules is a respected industry voice, who’s dedicated to bringing unique and diverse content to Nickelodeon audiences around the world.”

Lynn added: “Consolidating our international flagship brands into two groups will simplify our structure and more closely align our business with ViacomCBS’ US brands, enabling us to share more content and resources across our different brands and extract maximum value from our content investment and libraries.”