Vivendi seeks injunction to stop Mediaset European merger

Vivendi has started a new legal proceeding in the Netherlands seeking, among other things, an injunction to halt the merger between Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. with Mediaset Investment N.V.

Vivendi fears a merger would tighten the grip of the Berlusconi family on the company as it seeks to consolidate all of its European interests.

The hearing will be held on February 10th before the District Court of Amsterdam.