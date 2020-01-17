Netflix first look deal with Big Bang Theory creator

Netflix and Bill Prady have agreed a first look deal for scripted series programming.

Prady has penned scripts for a number of iconic television series including The Muppets, Married… With Children and Dharma & Greg. In 2007, Prady co-created the hit CBS series The Big Bang Theory with television veteran Chuck Lorre. He served as an Executive Producer of the sitcom until its finale in May 2019.

Prady will work with Netflix to develop, write and produce TV series across a range of genres including, drama, fantasy, science fiction and comedy.

Prady commented: “The opportunity to partner with Netflix is about more than just the support and creative freedom they have enthusiastically offered. Their approach to television and respect for the viewer allow for the kind of in-depth storytelling I have long been a fan of. We are excited to not only develop and produce our own projects, but also to find and champion new voices with new visions.”

Channing Dungey, VP of original content at Netflix, added: “Bill Prady is a renowned storyteller, and with The Big Bang Theory he created characters who have defined a generation and will transcend the test of time. We’re excited to tap into his treasure trove of ideas and bring his next slate of projects to life.”