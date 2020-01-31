Spain nears 10m FTTH lines

FTTH continues its rapid growth in Spain and now has over 9.7 million lines – up 145,738 since October 2019, according to latest data from the CNMC.

Year-on-year. FTTH lines increased by 1.7 million to the detriment of ADSL with a 1.2 million drop. Over the last four years FTTH has risen by 5.34 million whereas ADSL has lost 3.72 million.

Movistar is the market leader taking 42.9 per cent pf all FTTH, with 4.3 million lines. Overall, fixed broadband surpassed 15.16 million lines adding almost 34,000 new connections in October. Movistar, Vodafone and Orange controlled the market with a combined 86.3 per cent.