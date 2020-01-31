Tele2 Croatia sale to United Group approved

The Croatian Competition Agency has notified Tele2 and United Group of its decision to approve the sale of Tele2 Croatia to United Group. Tele2 now awaits the publication of a formal approval.

Tele2 announced the sale of its Croatian business to United Group on May 31st 2019. On November 25th 2019, the Croatian Competition Agency initiated a so called Phase II investigation. Now, the agency has notified Tele2 and United Group of its decision to approve the transaction. A formal approval is expected to be published the coming weeks.

As part of United Group’s family of telecom and media companies, Tele2 Croatia says it will now be able to create even greater value for its customers.