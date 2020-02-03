Report: Broadband access equipment revenue to decline

According to a published report by Dell’Oro Group – a source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries – the sales of cable broadband access equipment will decrease with a 2 per cent CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The virtualisation of network infrastructure, which is already playing out in the cable market, will extend to other equipment areas, thereby reducing traditional hardware revenue.

“Global operators continue to invest in their broadband access networks, but are increasingly delivering more capacity with lower-cost, virtualised hardware,” said Jeff Heynen, Senior Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. Virtualisation, coupled with subscriber saturation in some mature markets will result in gradually declining revenue for broadband access equipment globally,” added Heynen.

Additional highlights from the Broadband Access 5-Year Forecast Report: