France: Salto goes live on June 3

The previously announced Salto SVoD platform – backed by France Télévisions, and commercial operators TF1 and M6 – will roll out in France with a beta service on June 3rd.

Salto general director Thomas Follin confirmed the launch date in an interview with French daily Le Figaro, and revealed that subscription will cost between €5 and €10.

At launch, the service will offer 15,000 hours of on-demand programming, including movies, TV series, documentaries, movies, news and children’s shows. The content library will be expanded to 20,000 hours by year end.

Disney+ will get a significant headstart on Salto when it goes live in France on March 24th.