Canal+, beIN Sports deal kicks off

Canal+ Group and beIN Sports have confirmed that their exclusive distribution and sub-licensing deal – announced in December 2019 – has been sealed.

Under the agreement, Canal+ will offer all beIN Sports premium sports channels within its Canal+ offers, while also being the exclusive distributor of beIN Sports to third-party providers across all platforms in France. In addition, beIN Sports has sublicensed exclusively its 2020-2024 Ligue 1 football rights to Canal+, allowing Canal+’s subscribers to enjoy two games on each match day, including 28 of the 38 top Ligue 1 games of each season, starting from next season 2020/2021. The exclusive agreement runs for a renewable period of five years.

The deal has now closed, having been submitted to beIN Sports’ employee representative body and other conditions having been satisfied. Canal+ and beIN Sports will both retain their identities, brands and editorial autonomy, and will continue to respond independently to sports rights tenders.

“The French sports TV market faces a fascinating few years ahead as the over-crowded market inevitably undergoes some radical change,” commented Yousef Al-Obaidly, President of beIN Sports France and CEO of beIN Media Group. Broadcasters with premium content who have paid proportion rights fees – supported by rational business plans – will thrive. This is precisely where beIN Sports is now positioned thanks to this partnership with Canal+. This partnership is a major step in our ambitious long-term growth plans for France.”

“We are delighted with the partnership with beIN Sports, whose amazing sport offer perfectly complements our own one,” declared Maxime Saada, Chairman of the Canal+ Group Executive Board. “This partnership, which is great news both for our subscribers and all sports fans, will enable Canal+ to continue to broadcast Ligue 1 beyond the current season with 28 of the top 38 games of each season exclusive until 2024. We are very honoured by the trust that beIN Sports places in us to distribute its channels in France “.