MWC cancelled

The GSMA, organiser of Mobile World Congress, has cancelled the event, suggesting the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.

In a statement, John Hoffman, CEO GSMA Limited, said the decision had been taken with due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country.

“The Host City Parties respect and understand this decision,” he advised, adding that the GSMA and the Host City Parties would continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions.

“Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world,” he concluded.