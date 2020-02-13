Orange Spain subs and revenues down

Orange Spain had a difficult 2019. According to its latest figures, the company saw its revenues fall by 1.5 per cent to €5.2 billion and lost 120,000 convergent customers versus December 2018.

In Q4 alone, Orange Spain’s revenues dropped 2.3 per cent to €1.3 billion. The company said that tough competition in the market and the low cost offers were the main reasons for the negative results.

Revenues per service in the residential sector fell by 2.9 per cent to €3.7 billion in 2019 amounting to a 2.4 per cent reduction in the convergent revenues.

Convergent subscribers were reduced by 120,000 to almost 3 million. The company lost 80,000 broadband customers in a year, 318,000 as for FTTH to 3.2 million. TV was largely flat in 2019 with a gain of 2,000 subscribers to 718,000.