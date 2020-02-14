Spain: 5G auction delayed

Spain’s 5G auction to award licences to operators has been postponed until May as a result of delays in the formation of the country’s new Government.

The auction was initially expected to take place in the first quarter of the year. Announcement of the delay, made by Minister of Economy Nadia Calviño, has raised concern among operators who now fear that the auction will actually take place in June – coinciding with the DTT migration deadline.

The Administration will auction a total of 60MHz of frequencies in six 10Mhz blocks. Spain is now implementing the DTT migration to release the 700 MHz band before June 2020 with 11 million Spaniards affected.