Movistar FTTH subs up, pay-TV subs down

Full year results from Movistar reveal that in 2019 the Telefónica-owned telco reached 4.3 million FTTH customers, up 9.8 per cent year-on-year, but pay-TV subscribers were down 0.4 per cent to a total of 4.07 million.

Movistar has already passed 23.1 million homes for FTTH, adding 449,000 in the last quarter of 2019 and 1.8 million in the whole year, leading the FTTH market in Spain and across Europe.

Convergent customers amounted to 4.7 million, up 1 per cent year-on-year, despite the 15,000 fall in the last quarter. ARPU stood at €88.4, up 0.2 per cent.