ViacomCBS plans international ‘House of Brands’ SVoD platform

ViacomCBS has revealed it will revamp the CBS All Access streaming service to better compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus in the SVoD market.

CBS All Access is set to absord content from the likes Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and Paramount. The changes will roll out later this year, CEO Bob Bakish confirmed during an earnings conference

ViacomCBS, said the enhanced service will “expand CBS All Access by adding the company’s scaled assets in film and TV,” following the Viacom and CBS merger last year. ViacomCBS referred to the new product as its “House of Brands” and said it will go to market by partnering with both traditional and new distributors, including those outside the US.

CBS All Access launched exclusively in the US in 2014 and currently offers CBS programming, a library of movies, and original shows created for the platform, such as The Good Fight and Star Trek: Picard, for $6 per month or ad-free for $10.

Bakish said during the earnings call that the revamped service will have “30,000 episodes of TV and up to 1,000 movies” from the company’s brands.