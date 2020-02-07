ViacomCBS plots premium AVOD?

ViacomCBS is reported to be planning on launching a combination of its streaming offerings into a new premium service with advertising.

CNBC says the new service is likely to be built around the SVoD CBS All Access and will also add Viacom brands Pluto TV, Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures, although this could be complicated by deals – such as the new one by Nickelodeon – with Netflix or others.

An ad-free version of the service will also be offered, says the report.

CNBC says there will also be a premium version that will include Showtime, probably priced at under $10. CBS All Access is currently available in the US for $6 with advertising and $10 for an advertising-free version.

ViacomCBS revealed that CBS All Access and Showtime had reached a collective 10 million subscribers. Subscribers have been growing at a yearly rate of 60 per cent, with the company attributing this increase to the CBS All Access’ original series such as The Twilight Zone, Why Women Kill and Star Trek: Discovery.