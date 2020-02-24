Amazon Prime Video reveals 2020 live tennis

This year Amazon Prime Video will deliver live and exclusive coverage of over 80 tournaments from the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open, giving customers access to the men’s and women’s tennis all in one place for the first time.

Catherine Whitaker and Marcus Buckland will present Prime Video’s on-site tennis coverage. Former players and tennis experts Martina Navratilova, Greg Rusedski, Daniela Hantuchova, Tim Henman and Annabel Croft will all be providing commentary and analysis. Experienced broadcasters Sam Smith, Mark Petchey, Robbie Koenig and Nick Lester will also feature in the lead commentary line up. Additional experts and commentators will join throughout the season.

Prime Video will broadcast live coverage across many ATP and WTA tournaments in 2020, including combined coverage at the upcoming BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells (11-22 March), Miami Open presented by Itaú (24 March-5 April), Mutua Madrid Open (2-10 May), and Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati (16-23 August), so customers will have the option of watching both the men’s and women’s tours which take place at the same time and same location, all in one place on Prime Video. In addition, Prime members can watch live studio coverage across popular tournaments like the Fever Tree Championships from The Queens Club (15-21 June), the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals from the O2 London (10-14 November) and Shiseido WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China (1-8 November).



Customers will have access to uninterrupted, live coverage from every televised court, all match replays normally available within 15 minutes, and highlights on demand the following day from many other tournaments across the season, including all ATP Masters 1000s and WTA Premier Mandatory’s, as well as ATP 500s and 250s, and WTA Internationals, Premiers and Premier 5s. Available to watch with the Prime Video app on TVs, mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets, games consoles, set-top-boxes, or online.

Plus, in 2020 the US Open will return for a third year exclusively on Prime Video. In addition, customers in the UK who subscribe to Eurosport Player through Prime Video Channels can watch Roland-Garros and the Australian Open, as well as daily highlights and live coverage from the men’s and women’s finals of Wimbledon for an additional £6.99 per month (following a 7-day free trial).