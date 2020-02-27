Discovery FY revenue up 6%

Discovery has reported mostly positive financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31st 2019.

David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery, commented: “2019 was a year of promises made and promises delivered. We achieved more than $3 billion (€2.74bn) of free cash flow and brought leverage down to the low end of our target range of 3-3.5x net debt to Adjusted OIBDA. Our differentiated local content strategy and global scale, coupled with our unique free cash flow conversion profile, provide distinct financial flexibility that allows us to adapt to changing media consumption habits. Our Board’s confidence in our strategic direction is highlighted by the recent authorisation to repurchase up to an additional $2 billion of our shares.”

Financial Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2019

Total revenues increased 2 per cent to $2,874 million, or increased 4 per cent ex-FX.

– US advertising and distribution revenues increased 1 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively; and

– International advertising & distribution revenues increased 5 per cent & 10 per cent respectively, ex-FX.

Adjusted OIBDA decreased 8 per cent to $1.1 billion, or decreased 6 per cent ex-FX.

Adjusted EPS increased to $0.98 per diluted share.

Free cash flow increased 27 per cent to $1. 13 billion.

The Company repurchased 12 million Series C shares for $337 million, at an average price of $29.04 per share.

Full Year 2019

Total revenues increased 6 per cent to $11.1 billion, or increased 2 per cent on a pro forma combined ex-FX basis.

Net income available to Discovery, Inc. increased to $2.06 billion and diluted EPS increased to $2.88 per share.

Adjusted OIBDA increased 12 per cent to $4.67 billion, or increased 7 per cent on a pro forma combined ex-FX basis.

Adjusted EPS increased to $3.69 per diluted share.

Free cash flow increased 28 per cent to $3. 11 billion.

The Company repurchased 23 million Series C shares for $637 million, at an average price of $27.49 per share.

