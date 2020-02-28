Freeview Play on Android TV devices

UK hybrid TV platform Freeview Play is coming to Android TV, thanks to a new agreement between Freeview and Google. Now, even more British viewers will easily find and discover the shows they love.

Android TV users will be able to access over 85 live Freeview channels as well as 20,000 hours’ worth of on demand content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK and Horror Bites. The viewer experience has been designed and developed by both organisations to ensure both prominence and discoverability for public service and advertising–funded television.

New TVs with this functionality are ready to launch and will add greater choice for consumers looking to purchase a new TV. There are currently over a thousand Freeview Play models consumers can choose from.

“This deal highlights the importance of both live and on demand content for British viewers,” commented Jonathan Thompson, CEO at Freeview platform operator, Digital UK. “We are delighted that with Freeview Play, Android TV will provide access to the very best TV shows to even more people without the need of a subscription.”

“Freeview Play brings together content from the most widely used providers in the UK,” added Shalini Govil-pai, Senior Director of Product Management for Android TV, Google. “We are thrilled to offer Freeview Play on Android TV, so UK consumers have access to the live and on-demand content they love.”