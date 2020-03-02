MipTV organiser “monitoring developments”

Reed Midem, the organiser of MipTV, is “monitoring” the situation and hopes MipTV will go ahead in Cannes later this month, despite France banning indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people as part of efforts to contain the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

A press statement issued by Reed Midem reads: “The well being and security of everybody attending the occasion is our primary precedence. We’re regularly monitoring developments associated to coronavirus, and following the newest steering from native, nationwide and worldwide authorities, and the World Well being Group because it pertains to journey to MipTV and shoppers’ on-site expertise.”

Reed Midem also sid it is working with the City of Cannes and the Palais des Festivals venue to put in place measures for MipTV that include signage to advise on hygiene practices should the event go ahead.

The 4-day event is currently scheduled to start on March 30th.

France has reported 130 cases of the Covid-19 disease. Two people have died.