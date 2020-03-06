BroadCast Asia postponed

COVID-19 concerns have seen Informa, organiser of ConnecTechAsia / BroadcastAsia postpone the 2020 edition to September 29th to October 1st. The event was originally scheduled for June 9th to 11th at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Ivan Ferrari, Event Director, Tech, Media & Entertainment Events, Informa Markets, said: “Our ability to deliver an event that maximises our attendee’s investment in time and resources is our biggest priority, and after considering all aspects, we have taken the decision to postpone this year’s edition. I would like to thank our partners, exhibitors, registered visitors and all stakeholders for their strong support during this period. We are taking immediate steps to provide all parties with the assistance they require.”