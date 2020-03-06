BroadCast Asia postponed

March 6, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

COVID-19 concerns have seen Informa, organiser of ConnecTechAsia / BroadcastAsia postpone the 2020 edition to September 29th to October 1st. The event was originally scheduled for June 9th to 11th at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Ivan Ferrari, Event Director, Tech, Media & Entertainment Events, Informa Markets, said: “Our ability to deliver an event that maximises our attendee’s investment in time and resources is our biggest priority, and after considering all aspects, we have taken the decision to postpone this year’s edition. I would like to thank our partners, exhibitors, registered visitors and all stakeholders for their strong support during this period. We are taking immediate steps to provide all parties with the assistance they require.”


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. SportsPro OTT Summit Asia 2020 postponed
  2. Permira scoops Asia Broadcast Satellite
  3. Asia Broadcast Satellite launches Outdoor Channel HD across Asia
  4. Fashion One expands via Asia Broadcast Satellite
  5. Asia Broadcast Satellite confirms ABS-2A

You must be logged in to post a comment Login