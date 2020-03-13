RTL streaming revenues up 46% in 2019

RTL Group has announced its audited results for the year ended December 31st 2019 – which saw record revenue for the fifth consecutive year

The Group’s revenue increased by 2.2 per cent to €6.6 billion (2018: €6.5 billion), mainly driven by higher revenue from Fremantle and RTL Group’s digital businesses. On an underlying basis, revenue grew by 3.2 per cent.

Digital revenue was up by 8.9 per cent to €1.07 billion (2018: €985 million). Digital revenue accounted for 16.1 per cent of RTL Group’s total revenue (2018: 15.1 per cent).

Streaming revenue from TV Now and Videoland was up by 46.7 per cent, to €135 million (2018: €92 million).

RTL Group said its revenue is well diversified, with 44.2 per cent from TV advertising, 21.6 per cent from content, 16.1 per cent from digital activities, 5.5 per cent from platform revenue, 4.1 per cent from radio advertising, and 8.5 per cent from other revenue.

Thomas Rabe, Chief Executive Officer of RTL Group, said: “Driven by the strong performances of our three largest business units, RTL Group achieved all financial goals in 2019: revenue grew on an underlying basis by 3.2 per cent, EBITA remained broadly stable despite higher investments, and Group profit was up by 10 per cent.”

“Our strategy builds upon three priorities. Firstly, strengthening our core businesses including consolidation across our broadcasting footprint. Secondly, boosting our streaming services and global content business, Fremantle. And thirdly, fostering alliances and partnerships in the European media industry. Within this framework, we put a particular focus on becoming national streaming champions in the countries where RTL Group has leading families of channels and on building an open European tech platform for streaming services. Over the next five years, we aim to grow the number of paying subscribers for our streaming services TV Now in Germany and Videoland in the Netherlands to between 5 and 7 million, to grow our streaming revenue to at least €500 million and to break even by 2025,” Rabe added.