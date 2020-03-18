Sky Sports allows viewers to pause subscription

Sky has confirmed that customers with a Sky Sports package can now pause their subscription as a result of the significantly reduced coverage on their channels due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from Sky said: “While we expect that many of the recently postponed sports events will eventually go ahead, if you wish to pause your sports subscription in the meantime you will not be charged a fee to do so or be held to any notice period. Meanwhile we continue to provide high quality content across all of our 11 sports channels.”

Sky had previously said that they would not be refunding customers who were missing out on their usual live sporting events.