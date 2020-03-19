Spain: DTT migration delayed

From David Del Valle in Madrid  
March 19, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

The coronavirus crisis has driven the government to postpone the DTT migration process in light of the June 30th deadline not being possible to meet.

The Spanish government has reportedly let the operators know that the second dividend must be delayed as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. The 5G auction to award the new licences, scheduled for the first quarter, will also be delayed.

“The measure has been taken to guarantee the DTT service and avoid any inconvenience in the reception,” according to the Secretary of Telecommunications.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Spain: 5G auction delayed
  2. UK 4G spectrum auction delayed
  3. First 5G auction in Spain
  4. Spain spends €300,000 promoting second DTT migration
  5. Spain’s DTT migration plan at risk

You must be logged in to post a comment Login