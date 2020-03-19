Spain: DTT migration delayed

The coronavirus crisis has driven the government to postpone the DTT migration process in light of the June 30th deadline not being possible to meet.

The Spanish government has reportedly let the operators know that the second dividend must be delayed as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. The 5G auction to award the new licences, scheduled for the first quarter, will also be delayed.

“The measure has been taken to guarantee the DTT service and avoid any inconvenience in the reception,” according to the Secretary of Telecommunications.