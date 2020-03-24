Mediaset stalks ProSieben?

Mediaset Spain has increased its stake in German commercial broadcaster ProSieben to 9.75 per cent after the purchase of 4.5 per cent of the TV group to be added to the existing 5.25 per cent.

The deal has been valued at €61 million. Overall, Mediaset as a group controls 20.1 per cent of the German group as the parent company in Italy controls another 10.3 per cent of ProSieben.

The move comes at a time when Mediaset Italy and Mediaset Spain are trying to set up a joint new group – MediaForEurope – to be located in Holland, a move so far blocked by the opposition of French Group Vivendi, owner of 28.8 per cent of Mediaset Italy. Mediaset Spain is controlled by Mediaset Italy with 48.67 per cent, with the remainder 51.33 per cent publicly held.