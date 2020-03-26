Angry Birds landing on Netflix

Netflix and CAKE, in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, have announced a new animated series Angry Birds: Summer Madness based on the iconic world of the Angry Birds.

The 40 x 11 minute episode series will debut globally starting in 2021, taking its cue from the humour and tone of The Angry Birds Movie franchise while revealing a fresh new look.

This is the latest collaboration in a long-term partnership between CAKE and Rovio, which includes international distribution rights to Rovio’s expanding library of non-dialogue shorts.

Ed Galton, CCO & Managing Director at CAKE, said: “Angry Birds are about to smash the small screen and we are thrilled to be making the journey with Netflix as our global partner.”

Ville Heijari, CMO at Rovio, added: “Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy. After more than a decade in hit games, blockbuster movies and licensed products, this is the Angry Birds‘ first foray into a long-form series. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with CAKE and can’t wait to unveil the world of Angry Birds: Summer Madness to viewers on Netflix.”

Curtis Lelash, Director of Original Animated Seriesat Netflix, commented: “Angry Birds have been a true phenomenon for kids around the world and we’re excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever.”