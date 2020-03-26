Viaplay launches in Iceland on April 1

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic streaming company, will launch its Viaplay streaming service in Iceland on April 1st. Viaplay viewers in Iceland will be able to watch Viaplay Originals, films and series, and kids’ content, with live sports to be added in due course. The launch will make Viaplay available in all five Nordic countries.

The Viaplay series and movies package will be priced at ISK 599 (€4) per month in Iceland. As in NENT Group’s other markets, Viaplay will be available to customers in Iceland through direct subscriptions and third-party partnerships.

In addition, NENT Group has secured the exclusive Icelandic media rights to the following sports: Formula 1, Bundesliga football and handball, WTA tennis, Major League Baseball, NASCAR, Dutch Eredivisie, Danish Superliga, Swedish Allsvenskan, Division 1 Féminine, French Cup football, the CONCACAF Nations League, the 2021 Copa América and much more. The majority of these events are currently postponed due to the global coronavirus outbreak, and NENT Group will launch its Viaplay sports package in Iceland when these events become available.

Additional content will be added to each Viaplay category over the coming months. All Viaplay Originals and kids’ content will have Icelandic subtitles or be dubbed, and selected sports content will have Icelandic commentary.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group CEO, commented: “Viaplay is a Nordic streaming success story and completing our regional footprint with Iceland is a very natural next step. From 1 April, we will offer viewers in Iceland more high-quality Nordic originals than anybody else, along with award winning films and series and premium kids’ content, with world-class live sports to come. Viaplay already has 1.6 million subscribers across the Nordic region and is built to scale quickly. We look forward to bringing our unique storytelling to audiences in Iceland.”