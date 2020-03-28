Killing Eve returns to iPlayer on April 13

Episodes will drop weekly and be available to stream every Monday from 6am. Killing Eve will also air weekly on BBC One on starting April 19th.



Killing Eve is the iPlayer’s biggest non-continuous drama programme of all-time – with nearly 110 million requests to view both series one and two to date.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, commented: “The fierce women of multi-award-winning Killing Eve are returning exclusively to BBC iPlayer and BBC One once again, to entertain the nation with more explosive action and breathtaking cliffhangers. I promise you that series three of this unmissable drama has been worth the wait.”

The BBC has also already acquired the fourth season of Killing Eve.

Seasons one and two are available to watch now via the iPlayer.