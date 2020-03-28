UK telcos’ ‘Stay Connected’ message

The UK’s telecoms providers have joined together to highlight the essential work tens of thousands of dedicated staff are carrying out to ensure the country stays connected during the coronavirus crisis.

In a joint advert that has appeared in national and regional newspapers, the majority of the UK’s main broadband and mobile providers, with the support of regulator Ofcom, have expressed their commitment to keeping the UK connected – from public services to homes and businesses across the country.

The providers have also asked consumers for their understanding as it takes a little longer for customer queries to be answered, and have listed a number of tips and guidance to help people get the most out of their services.

Earlier, Ofcom launched its ‘Stay Connected’ campaign which included further advice on how consumers could best manage their broadband and mobile connections. This also comes as providers agreed a set of important commitments with Ofcom and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to support and protect vulnerable consumers and those who may become vulnerable as a result of circumstances arising from Covid-19.

The advert is supported by BT, EE, GiffGaff, O2, Ofcom, Openreach, Plusnet, TalkTalk, Tesco Mobile, Three, Virgin Media and Vodafone.