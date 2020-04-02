Comcast execs donate salaries

The CEOs of Comcast and its major units NBCUniversal and Sky are to donate their salaries to Covid-19 charities.

Jeremy Darroch, CEO of Sky, is said to be planning to give at least the next nine months of his salary to organisations battling the pandemic, starting with the National Emergencies Trust.

Others donors include Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and chief financial officer Mike Cavanagh, Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson and NBCU CEO Jeff Shell.

“For the duration of this situation, our senior leaders – Mike Cavanagh, Dave Watson, Jeff Shell, Jeremy Darroch and I – have chosen to donate 100 per cent of our salaries to charities that support Covid-19 relief efforts,” said Roberts. “We hope in some small way we can make this time easier on our employees, our local communities and our customers.”

Comcast has committed $500 million to support its employees through continued pay and benefits where operations have been paused or otherwise affected.

Other media and entertainment groups, including Walt Disney, also have execs are foregoing salaries.