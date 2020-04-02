Noggin extends free trial globally

Throughout the month of April, Noggin, Nick Jr.’s interactive learning subscription service for preschoolers, is extending its trial period from seven days to two months for new users through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app in over 25 territories, including the UK, the US, Germany, France and multiple regions in Southeast Asia.

Noggin launched globally on Apple TV in March 2020. The extended two-month trial period will be available to new users who subscribe to Noggin through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions, including free trial subscriptions, to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

Noggin allows subscribers and free trial users to watch online or download long- and short-form Nick Jr. content, featuring favourites like PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blaze and the Monster Machines, The Wonder Pets!, and more, in over 20 languages on the Apple TV app.

Noggin offers preschoolers educational content featuring trusted Nick Jr. characters, developed by curriculum experts. Noggin launched in the US in 2015 and has consistently ranked at the top of the US charts in the Family and Kids categories.