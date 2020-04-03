Forecast: Video usage to increase at expense of audio

The implications of Covid-19 are as wide ranging as they are long lasting. As the world attempts to navigate the current pandemic, consumer behaviour is changing in key ways. A new report from the User Experience Strategies Service (UXS) at Strategy Analytics has examined the likely long-term impact of the pandemic on consumer usage of applications and services.

With populations quarantined and employees working from home, many consumers will be forced to overcome reservations about video-calling as numerous conversations that would have been completed over text switch to video-calling to increase social contact. Key report findings include:

With more time at home, video usage will increase at the expense of audio media typically consumed during commutes. Podcasts, streaming audio and traditional radio may experience a minor decrease in use as more people work from home, though usage during a work day will still be prevalent. Intense competition in the SVoD market, already impacted by the introduction of Disney+.

The media industry will struggle to create new content during the pandemic, but better deals from service providers will drive usage and exacerbate consumers’ hunger for video content.

Increased usage of SVoD services and video calls has contributed to a rise in network traffic for carriers who are responding by providing speed upgrades, removing data limits and offering more free services.

Chris Schreiner, Director, Syndicated Research and report author commented: “Now more than ever network carriers and SVoD providers alike need to be creative and adapt to the current global pandemic. As a result of this unprecedented situation, long term changes in consumer preferences should be expected.”