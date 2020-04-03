Forecast: Video usage to increase at expense of audio

April 3, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

The implications of Covid-19 are as wide ranging as they are long lasting. As the world attempts to navigate the current pandemic, consumer behaviour is changing in key ways. A new report from the User Experience Strategies Service (UXS) at Strategy Analytics has examined the likely long-term impact of the pandemic on consumer usage of applications and services.

With populations quarantined and employees working from home, many consumers will be forced to overcome reservations about video-calling as numerous conversations that would have been completed over text switch to video-calling to increase social contact. Key report findings include:

  • With more time at home, video usage will increase at the expense of audio media typically consumed during commutes. Podcasts, streaming audio and traditional radio may experience a minor decrease in use as more people work from home, though usage during a work day will still be prevalent. Intense competition in the SVoD market, already impacted by the introduction of Disney+.
  • The media industry will struggle to create new content during the pandemic, but better deals from service providers will drive usage and exacerbate consumers’ hunger for video content.
  • Increased usage of SVoD services and video calls has contributed to a rise in network traffic for carriers who are responding by providing speed upgrades, removing data limits and offering more free services.

Chris Schreiner, Director, Syndicated Research and report author commented: “Now more than ever network carriers and SVoD providers alike need to be creative and adapt to the current global pandemic. As a result of this unprecedented situation, long term changes in consumer preferences should be expected.”


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Forecast: Coronavirus to boost global SVoD subs by 5%
  2. Video drives mobile data usage up 73%
  3. Consumer media usage at 50hrs weekly in 2017
  4. Amazon surpasses Hulu and Apple in streaming video usage
  5. Forecast: Monthly broadband usage to surpass 250GB in 2020

You must be logged in to post a comment Login