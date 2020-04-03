The Queen to make TV address to nation

Queen Elizabeth II is to speak to the nation on April 5th about the coronavirus outbreak – only her fourth special address at a time of crisis during her 68-year reign.

Buckingham Palace said the message, recorded at Windsor Castle, will be broadcast on TV and radio and on the Royal Family’s social media channels at 20:00 BST.



The Queen records annual Christmas messages, but other addresses are rare.

The previous addresses have been on the Gulf War in 1991, following the deaths of Princess Diana and the Queen Mother in 1997 and 2002, and at the end of her Diamond Jubilee Weekend in 2012.