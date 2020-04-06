CuriosityStream TV channel in India

CuriosityStream, the documentary and factual VoD platform founded by John Hendricks (who founded the Discovery Channel), has launched an exclusve channel in India as part of Airtel’s Digital TV bouquet.

The CuriosityStream TV channel will be exclusive to Airtel and will be offered at no extra cost to Airtel Digital TV subscribers. It will come with the complete library of CuriosityStream that includes popular titles like Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places, Breakthrough, David Attenborough’s Light on Earth and Age of Big Cats.



“We brought CuriosityStream content to India about six months back on our mobile platform. Today, we are further strengthening this partnership to become the first and only DTH provider in India to offer the content to customers on their television via the set-top-box enabling an easy access to all the exclusive content to the entire family,” said Sunil Taldar, CEO DTH, Bharti Airtel.

“Now more than ever, viewers are searching for engaging and entertaining factual shows and CuriosityStream is proud to offer our channel to consumers in India who are looking for high-quality programming that ignites their curiosity and can’t be found anywhere else,” added Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO, CuriosityStream.