ITV supports indie prodco sector

ITV’s Director of Television, Kevin Lygo, has announced the creation of a £500,000 (€570,000) development fund targeted at the independent sector to help producers during the crisis.

The fund is designed to accelerate the search for new ideas and content for the channel to play in the later part of 2020 and in 2021.

Lygo commented: “ITV’s success is based on the ideas that are brought to us by indies from across the UK and we don’t want that to stop. We have this money specifically available to ramp up development over the next few months so we can hit the ground running when current restrictions are lifted.”

“The commissioning teams are willing to increase the number of virtual meetings they have in order to build up an exciting slate over the next few months – so if you have an idea for us, especially in the unscripted space, we are in a position to help fund that immediately. We want to reassure the indie community – small or big, regional or London – that ITV is very much open for business and we have the resource to invest in ideas for the channel,” he added.