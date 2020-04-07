Networks and streamers unite for One World concert

The One World: Together At Home global virtual concert on April 19th, launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Global Citizen to support healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19, will air live on a range of broadcasters including ABC, NBC, and CBS, plus it will be streamed by Apple, Amazon Prime Video, Alibaba, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

The global televised special will include world famous icons such as Alanis Morissette, Eddie Vedder, Billie Joe Armstrong, David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, Elton John, Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder and more.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman of beIN Media Group, said “We are extremely proud to be an international broadcast partner of this truly historic global moment – which will unite the world in solidarity and hope. Millions of families across the world, and our home region of MENA, have been affected by the devastating pandemic, so this is a unique and uplifting opportunity for us all to unite together, while also paying tribute to the brave healthcare workers who continue to carry out their lifesaving work. At beIN we’re immensely proud to play our small part in bringing this inspiring concert to millions of households around the world.”

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, added: “The World Health Organisation is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response. We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said: “As we honour and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together At Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end Covid-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”