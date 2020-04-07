VIZIO: 30 new free streaming channels

Connected entertainment specialist VIZIO is launching thirty new free linear TV channels on its SmartCast Home screen. The 24-hour TV channels bring more news, entertainment, lifestyle, DIY, sports, comedy and music to millions of viewers across America.

The new wave of programming comes at a time when TV usage is surging. VIZIO’s SmartCast platform recorded 57 per cent growth in viewing sessions over the last three weeks of March. Free ad-supported apps and streaming TV services saw a 59 per cent increase over the same period.

“More people are discovering our free content offerings, and more people are making it part of their daily routines right now,” noted Mike O’Donnell, Senior Vice President, Platform Business. “We recognise the important role that TV plays in the home, especially when families are being asked to stay inside. It’s important for us to keep innovating and we are committed to providing additional premium and free content options to our customers.”

Effective immediately, VIZIO SmartCast users can find news and lifestyle content from USA Today and CBC News. Sports information and action is available from USA Today Sportswire and the Fubo Sports Network, while you can keep up with celebrities and entertainment on TMZ and Hollywire.

While at home, users can find cooking inspiration from chefs’ creations on Hungry and Food52 or learn from top artists on The Design Network. There’s something for everyone, with thought-provoking Sci-Fi content on Dust, documentaries on Magellan TVNow and Docurama, cult classics on CONtv, and much more.

The new linear channels can be found under a ‘Free Channels’ row on the SmartCast Home screen and will complement VIZIO’s WatchFree service, powered by Pluto, which features over 150+ free streaming TV channels of news, movies, sports and more. VIZIO continues to bring new channels to WatchFree as well, and recently launched an exclusive channel, Choppertown that is now available.

In addition to free content, VIZIO SmartCast provides convenient access to on-screen apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTubeTV and others. It also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly to the big screen. VIZIO SmartCast is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options, all while staying healthy and safe in their home.