Synamedia for Vodafone unified global TV platform

Video software provider Synamedia has secured a multi-year contract with Vodafone Group that includes the Infinite video platform, security solutions and end-to-end integration services. The firm will help Vodafone Group deliver on its vision of a unified global cloud TV platform running on next-generation Gigabit infrastructure.

In addition, Synamedia will be integrating the recently-acquired Unitymedia cable TV platform and set-top boxes with the Vodafone GigaTV flagship product in Germany, leveraging Synamedia Infinite services, security solutions and integration skills. This will allow Vodafone to offer its GigaTV product across a unified base – effectively combining the existing Vodafone households and the newly acquired Unitymedia properties.

“Synamedia was the ideal choice to help us with this uniquely complex migration project in Germany, as well as our strategic global transformation,” commented Tanja Richter, Technology Director Consumer Product and Services Vodafone Group. “Their technology, end-to-end integration skills and security solutions will help Vodafone effect a smooth transition to a unified Gigabit-ready cloud TV platform.”

“We share Vodafone Group’s vision of a sustainable cloud TV future in which existing assets and investments are nurtured,” added Yves Padrines, Synamedia CEO. “Leveraging our Infinite services, security solutions and integration capabilities, Vodafone Group will benefit from a unified cloud TV platform that will boost operational efficiencies and provide the foundation for a best-in-class subscriber experience for years to come.”