ITV & NHS Charities launch Million Claps Appeal

ITV is partnering with NHS Charities Together as the official broadcast media partner on a new appeal urging viewers to donate to the NHS and send messages of support to their staff.

The NHS Charities Together Million Claps Appeal is asking anyone who can afford it to make a £5 donation, alongside a personalised message to NHS staff, simply by texting CLAP to 70507.

This comes as the broadcaster dedicates April 16th to all the NHS heroes on the frontline of the fight against Covid-19. Right across the day, ITV will be thanking and celebrating all the unsung heroes in our NHS in the most uplifting and most meaningful way we can, while also encouraging audiences to send their messages of support to their local hospitals. The appeal is aiming to generate at least a million claps and raise £5 million to help support NHS staff.

The Million Claps campaign, which is aiming to generate at least a million claps and raise £5 million to help support NHS staff, launched live on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today (April 9th). The full advert is premiering the same day.

This comes ahead of the channel’s second Clap for our Carers moment, which will see ITV pause once again on Thursday evening at 8pm in order to applaud the efforts and services of key workers up and down the country. ITV are donating airtime across their network to help ensure millions of people will see the campaign, in an advertising campaign created by creative agency Open.

Clare Phillips, Director of Social Purpose at ITV, said: “This appeal is a vital way of helping people who work for the NHS when they need it the most. We’re delighted to partner with NHS Charities Together and put ITV’s full weight behind a campaign that will give back to the heroic NHS staff. I’m incredibly proud that we’ve been able to put this together and play our part in helping the NHS in this difficult time.”