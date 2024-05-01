Virgin Media TV adds 11 new FAST channels

Virgin Media O2 has announced the launch of 11 new FAST channels at no extra cost.

Available to all Virgin TV customers directly via their set-top box, the new FAST channels offer 24/7 access to binge-worthy shows and comfort series including Big Zuu’s Big Eats, Flipping Bangers: Deal Masters and fan favourite concerts such as Mariah Carey – The Adventures of Mimi.

As part of the new channel line-up, Virgin TV customers will gain access to a variety of new FAST channels, including:

History Hunters (A+E Networks) Deal Masters (A+E Networks) Qello Concerts (Stingray) Trace Sports Stars (Trace) Real Crime (Little Dot Studios) Real Life (Little Dot Studios) ZenLIFE (Stingray) UKTV Play Laughs (UKTV) UKTV Play Heroes (UKTV) UKTV Play Full Throttle (UKTV) UKTV Play Uncovered (UKTV)

The new channels join the existing 19 FAST channels which include three from Pluto TV that launched in March – Catfish, CSI: New York and 5Cops.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “The introduction of these fantastic new streaming channels demonstrates our ambition to continue enhancing our entertainment offering, giving our customers even more choice and 24/7 access to their favourite shows. Having launched 30 streaming channels in the last year alone, we are constantly striving to offer our customers even more entertainment, providing them with easy access to shows we know they’ll love, at no extra cost.”

The new additions to Virgin Media’s TV line up can be found on the Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) and come as part of the company’s expanding FAST channel offering. Virgin Media O2 added it will continue to evolve its FAST channel offering, that will provide customers with even greater choice, at no extra cost.