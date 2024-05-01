Data: Paramount+ leads US streamers in ad impressions

AdImpact, the advertising intelligence company analysed ad impressions for US streaming platform providers from Q1 2023 through Q1 2024 to understand the advertising marketplace for streaming platforms in advance of the 2024 Upfronts, providing marketers a view into the performance of potential streaming partners.

The report found that Paramount+ had the highest amount of overall impressions, peaking in Q1 2024, with 6.37 billion.

Further streaming highlights include:



HBO Max had the next highest level of impressions at 5.9 billion in Q1 2024, after more than doubling its impressions compared to Q4 2023.

In Q1 2024, Hulu had 4.3 billion in ad impressions, up from 3.1 billion in Q4 2023.

Prime Video saw a decrease in impressions from 2.4 billion in Q4 2023 to 2.09 billion in Q1 2024.

Disney+ saw a similar drop in impressions from 3.81 billion in Q4 2023 to 3.3 billion in Q1 2024, suggesting a seasonal decline in viewership or possibly a change in content offerings.

Fox Nation and Peacock had substantial impressions in Q1 2023 with 1.2 billion and 2.28 billion respectively.

Streaming bundle highlights:



Impressions for the Hulu and Disney+ bundle peaked in Q1 2024 at 1.1 billion impressions, coinciding with the company’s plans to further integrate Hulu into the Disney+ app.

The Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle also peaked in Q1 2024, totaling 254.8 million impressions.

Impressions of the Hulu and ESPN+ bundle declined from Q4 2023 to Q1 2024, falling from 54.3 million to under 10,000, suggesting Disney ran a heavy promotion around this bundle for the holidays.

“Our analysis shows a seasonal variance among streaming providers, with impressions at their highest around the holiday season which is typically a peak time for viewership and subscription,” commented Don Norton, General Manager, Data Solutions, AdImpact. “Bundles have also grown in prominence as the streaming market evolves, and we expect this to continue with the coming joint sports venture and as streamers face pressure to maintain subscribers amid cost-cutting measures by consumers.”