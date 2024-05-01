Steen CEO of combined Eutelsat America, OneWeb Tech

Eutelsat has announced that Kevin Steen has been appointed by the Eutelsat America Corp (EAC) Board of Directors to the position of President and CEO of EAC. He will also continue his existing role as President and CEO of OneWeb Technologies (OWT). EAC and OWT completed their combination earlier this year and will go to market as a single EAC entity.

EAC is a subsidiary of Eutelsat Group, delivering communication services and solutions to US Government and Military customers around the globe in support of national security missions.

Prior to his appointment as President and CEO of EAC, Steen served as the CEO of OWT since 2022 and the CEO of iDirect from 2017 until 2022. Steen joined iDirect in 2010 and served in multiple roles including Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Business Development. He brings over 30 years of technology and business experience to his new role.

Commenting on the appointment, Pamela A Drew, Board Chair said at EAC, said: “We are pleased to welcome Kevin to Eutelsat America Corp. and are confident his extensive experience will be an asset to us as we merge the two companies. The combination of OWT and EAC brings an unparalleled, multi-orbit satellite communications capability to address the unique mission needs of the US Government.”

Steen added: “I look forward to leading a seamless integration of the OWT and EAC teams. It is an exciting time for our industry and the new EAC is poised for great success, leveraging the geosynchronous satellite capabilities of Eutelsat and the low earth orbit satellite capabilities of OneWeb.”