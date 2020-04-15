Peacock previews roll out in US

Comcast has launched an early preview of the premium tier of Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new ad-supported subscription streaming service, included at no additional cost for millions of Xfinity X1 and Flex customers across the US.

The early preview will be followed by the national launch on July 15th, which includes a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies and shows that will be accessible to all across mobile, web and popular connected-TV platforms. At this time, Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month on all popular connected devices, as well as an ad-free tier for $9.99 per month.

All Peacock programming is supported by advertising, featuring approximately five minutes of commercials or less per hour.

With the majority of the country currently at home, Comcast has seen a 50 per cent increase in on-demand consumption year-over-year and voice remote searches for free content up nearly 250 per cent.

“Now more than ever there is a need for a free quality streaming service that can provide viewers with both the information they need to stay informed and entertainment they seek to escape the moment,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises. “With Peacock, we will deliver many of the best movies and TV shows of our time—as well as timely news and topical programming—and do our part to bring people together through the power of entertainment.”

“Offering Peacock Premium at no additional cost, seamlessly integrated on Xfinity X1 and Flex is another example of our commitment to provide more value, content and choice to customers,” added Dana Strong, President of Xfinity Consumer Services at Comcast. “With entertainment hours on our platforms up 24 per cent versus last year, we know that our customers will enjoy discovering Peacock and all its great content during this exclusive preview period.”

In addition to making Peacock an anchor tenant on Flex, Xfinity will be widely promoting Peacock with a comprehensive marketing campaign, including on-air spots featuring Amy Poehler and prominent promotion and signage across platforms like Xfinity.com.

Rolling out over the next few weeks, X1 and Flex customers can start streaming more and scrolling less by simply saying ‘Peacock’ into their Xfinity Voice Remote.

Peacock Premium features more than 15,000 hours of current TV shows and classic favourites like Law & Order: SVU, 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights, popular movies like Jurassic Park, E.T. and Ray, and kids programming like Curious George and original animated series Where’s Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space from DreamWorks Animation. Peacock also features timely live and on-demand content across news, sports, reality and late night, which kicks off tomorrow with an exclusive early access to content from Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show: At Home Edition and Late Night with Seth Meyers prior to their linear telecasts.