Dorcel and Vixen sign TV & VoD deal

Dorcel and Vixen Media Group have announced the signing of an exclusive contract in the adult industry. On May 1s Dorcel, already present in more than 75 countries, becomes the exclusive worldwide TV and TV based VoD distributor for all Vixen Media Group brands, including: Vixen, Blacked, Tushy, Deeper, Blacked Raw and Tushy Raw. This partnership includes the distribution of the catalogue, including more than 130 titles, as well as the 72 new programmes each year, the creation of TV-VoD channels and services for a minimum of three years on TV networks worldwide.

“Vixen Media Group continues to expand its reach to serve viewers wherever they are.” said Vixen Media Group Director, Kayden Kross. “Our brands with Dorcel marks the company’s first step into TV distribution. Dorcel’s fans are accustomed to love, chic and premium entertainment so we’re excited to bring our exclusive, luxury content to this new segment across the world.”

Thanks to this exclusive alliance, Dorcel, already a leader in the premium adult industry in Europe and Africa, is now the reference premium publisher and distributor in the world.

“Vixen Media Group has created innovative and ultra-premium lifestyle brands. It is undoubtedly the most beautiful and greatest success in the adult industry in recent history” explains Grégory Dorcel, CEO of the Dorcel Group. “Dorcel, which has been producing and managing premium content and services for over 40 years, shares the same values of quality and strong brand. We are going to take these magnificent brands, and their content, to a very high level. Together, Vixen and Dorcel have become the perfect alliance of two companies that are committed to beauty, aesthetics and quality.”