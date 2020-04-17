HBO Max orders 3 new series from Bad Robot

HBO Max, the SVoD platform set to launch in May, has given production commitments for three dramas from J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros Television Group. The programmes mark the first new Bad Robot–produced television projects for HBO Max under the exclusive, wide-ranging content collaboration partnership formed by Bad Robot with HBO Max parent company WarnerMedia in autumn 2019.

The first series Duster, is to be co-written by Abrams & LaToya Morgan. Set in the 1970’s Southwest, the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful.

The second series, Overlook, is a horror-thriller series inspired by and featuring iconic characters from Stephen King’s masterpiece The Shining. Overlook explores the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction.

The third will be a major series based on DC characters in the Justice League Dark Universe, details to be revealed soon.

“What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and President, TNT, TBS, & truTV. “What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max.”

All of the Bad Robot series for HBO Max will be executive produced by Abrams and its Head of Television, Ben Stephenson. Rachel Rusch Rich, Bad Robot’s Executive Vice President of Television will serve as a co-executive producer. Warner Bros International Television Distribution will be the global distributor for the programmes.