Synamedia appoints Thexton as CTO

Synamedia has appointed digital TV software pioneer Nick Thexton as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Synamedia says that Thexton will drive its “ambitious agenda of technology innovation and investment, and lead the development and delivery of new system solutions that help customers transform their business models and accelerate their transition to IP”.

Thexton will be in charge of the company’s video platform engineering, product management, architecture and marketing.

With Thexton’s appointment to this expanded CTO role, former Synamedia CTO Alok Gera moves to the position of Senior Vice President and General Manager, North America. With 20 years’ industry experience under his belt, Alok now leads Synamedia’s customer-facing organization and activities in the region.

Thexton joins Synamedia following a stint as Group CTO at German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1. His previous positions were Chief Digital & Product Officer at satellite operator, Inmarsat, and CTO for UK TV platform YouView.

“Having spent years in R&D shaping many of the technologies that make up Synamedia’s portfolio, I have a deep affinity for the offerings and organisation. My immediate focus will be an injection of ideas to support operators as they transition to IP broadcasting and develop new business opportunities. New initiatives will help video service providers win more eyeballs and build revenues in the IP era,” said Thexton.

“There are few individuals in this industry with Nick’s technical prowess and pedigree. With his passion for innovation, Nick will instill new levels of creativity into our R&D activity to keep our customers one step ahead in a competitive sector. With Nick at the helm, our reputation for impactful industry-defining innovation will continue undimmed,” added Yves Padrines, Synamedia CEO.