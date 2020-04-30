History Play, Crime+Investigation Play on Apple TV

A+E Networks EMEA has announced that History Play and Crime+Investigation Play are now available to customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

History Play and Crime+Investigation Play offer exclusive documentaries, premium factual entertainment and true crime series. Customers can sign up for a seven-day free trial and subscribe directly to the channels on the Apple TV app for £3.99/€3.99 per month.

Subscribers to History Play and Crime+Investigation Play through Apple TV channels can watch online or enjoy offline downloads. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

Adrian Pilkington, SVP Commercial and Digital Strategy at A+E Networks EMEA, said: “As part of our continual growth in the digital space, we’re excited to offer our digital brands History Play and Crime+Investigation Play through Apple TV channels. This move represents a great opportunity to share our best in class factual and ground-breaking true crime series with even more viewers.”