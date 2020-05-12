Premier League clubs facing £340m TV refund

Premier League football clubs could have to repay an estimated £340 million (€387.4m) to domestic and international broadcasters – even if the season resumes next month.

Although Club officials met earlier this week to continue talks on ‘Project Restart’, with hopes of a mid-June restart, refunds are anticipated as matches are not taking place as expected – both because they will be at different times to originally scheduled, and they will be played without fans; and possibly in a neutral venue.

Premier League clubs are due to earn a total of £9.2 billion from broadcasters for the 2019-22 cycle.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters had previously predicted a loss of “at least £1 billion” if the Premier League failed to complete the 2019-20 season.

“We were able to update our clubs today on our situation with broadcasters, which is obviously confidential,” Masters said on May 11th. “Whatever happens, there’s going to be significant loss of revenue for clubs. That is inevitable.”